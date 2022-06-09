SAN DIEGO — Three officers were identified Thursday after a shooting that involved them and a man suspected of pointing a handgun at first responders inside a San Diego apartment building, prompting the officers to react with gunfire, authorities said.

Officer Cassie Louret, Officer Jason Langley and Officer Austin Thomas fired their weapons at the man who was able to run back into his apartment, out the back patio and down a walkway behind the apartment complex located in the 11200 block of Tierrasanta Boulevard, according to Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened Saturday around 11:57 a.m. when San Diego police officers went to help firefighters with a possible apartment fire, Steffen said. When firefighters opened the front door of the apartment that had visible smoke coming out of it, authorities say a man was found sitting on a couch pointing a handgun at firefighters, forcing them to retreat from the apartment.

Steffen said the man then exited the apartment and pointed his handgun at officers who were positioned in the hallway of the building. Three officers fired their weapons at the man, prompting the man to run back into his apartment, out his back patio and down a walkway behind the apartment complex.

Shortly after, the man was found dead on the walkway after shooting himself, authorities said.

All three officers are with the San Diego Police Department, per the sheriff’s official. Louret, a 17-year veteran, and Langley, an eight-year veteran, are assigned with the Canine Unit. Thomas has been with the department for one year and is currently assigned to the Eastern Division.

“As in all officer-involved shootings, the officers in this case are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty,” Steffen said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.