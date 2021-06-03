3 Oceanside sisters killed in head-on crash in Idaho

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – Three sisters from Oceanside and a Northern California man were killed last weekend in a head-on crash in Idaho, authorities said.

The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 95 south of Marsing, a small town roughly 30 miles west of Boise, according to Idaho State Police.

The sisters killed in the crash were 26-year-old Melissa Rojas- Carrasco, 22-year-old Jasmin Rojas-Carrasco and 16-year-old Priscilla Rojas- Carrasco, according to police and a GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral expenses.

A fourth passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Juan Pablo Farias of Vacaville, was also killed in the crash.

The youngest sister was a sophomore at Oceanside High School, where her two older sisters had graduated, according to a letter sent to the high school community from Oceanside High School Assistant Principal Kenneth Wright.

The assistant principal said a crisis response team from the school district would be on campus all week to help students, teachers and staff.

The sisters and Farias were in a northbound Honda Civic that collided head-on with a south GMC Sierra pickup on a stretch of U.S. 95, police said. The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The three occupants of the pickup — a 21-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of Thursday morning, two GoFundMe pages set up for the Oceanside family had raised a total of $55,430.

