3 more Vista Unified schools to pivot to virtual learning

VISTA, Calif. — Three Vista Unified schools will transition to online learning next week after cases of COVID-19, the district said Friday.

Vista High School, Madison Middle School and Roosevelt Middle School will pivot from in-person learning to the Vista Virtual environment beginning Nov. 2.

The district said 13 students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 on school campuses since Oct. 20. Three cases were at the high school level with two at continuation schools, two at middle schools and seven at the elementary school level, the district said. School officials said based on the information available, it appears all cases were contracted outside of the school environment.

All three schools are scheduled to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 12.

The Vista Unified School District reported four COVID-19 cases Monday, including two Mission Vista High School students, one Roosevelt Middle School student and one Alamosa Park Elementary School student. On Tuesday, the district confirmed two additional cases — one at Mission Meadows Elementary School and one at Alamosa Park Elementary School. At least 400 students and nearly two dozen staff members have been ordered to quarantine.

