3 more businesses ordered by county to halt indoor operations

SAN DIEGO, CA – NOVEMBER 16: A patron sits at the Time Out Sports Tavern on November 16, 2020 in San Diego, California. Business owners gathered to protest against new COVID-19 regulations as purple tier restrictions take effect. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO – Three more businesses have been ordered by San Diego County public health officials to stop operating indoors after the county dropped down into the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

Forty-three businesses now have received cease and desist orders for defying the local public health order. The letters, which started being issued Monday, cite the state’s COVID-19 industry guidance for fitness facilities, places of worship, and restaurants, bars and wineries.

“Restaurants may not operate indoors based on the County’s current Tier 1 status,” one order reads.”Failure to comply may result in criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation.”

San Diegans can make anonymous reports about businesses that aren’t following the local health order by calling (858) 694-2900 or emailing SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov

Orders issued by the county since Monday include:

Orders issued Nov. 19

Orders issued Nov. 18

Orders issued Nov. 17

Orders issued Nov. 16