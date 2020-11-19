3 more businesses ordered by county to halt indoor operations

SAN DIEGO – Three more businesses have been ordered by San Diego County public health officials to stop operating indoors after the county dropped down into the state’s most restrictive purple tier.
Forty-three businesses now have received cease and desist orders for defying the local public health order. The letters, which started being issued Monday, cite the state’s COVID-19 industry guidance for fitness facilities, places of worship, and restaurants, bars and wineries.
“Restaurants may not operate indoors based on the County’s current Tier 1 status,” one order reads.”Failure to comply may result in criminal misdemeanor citations with a $1,000 fine for each violation.”
San Diegans can make anonymous reports about businesses that aren’t following the local health order by calling (858) 694-2900 or emailing SafeReopeningComplianceTeam@sdcounty.ca.gov
Orders issued by the county since Monday include:
Orders issued Nov. 19
Orders issued Nov. 18
Orders issued Nov. 17
- Don’s Cocktail Lounge
- Eastbound Bar and Grill Lakeside
- Janet’s Cafe Santee
- RakiRaki Ramen Convoy
- Urban MO’s Bar & Grill
Orders issued Nov. 16
- Awaken Church Carlsbad
- Chuze Santee
- Danny’s Bar
- Fit Athletic Club Ash St
- Fit Athletic Club Ocean Front Walk
- Fit Athletic Club Solana Beach
- Fit Athletic Club Tenth Ave
- Fit Athletic Club World Trade Dr
- Foothills Church
- The Landing
- Meat Monsters Grill
- Reach Yoga
- Self Made Training Facility
- Shelter Bar Encinitas
- Shock Fitness
- Yoga Box Hillcrest
- Yoga Box North Park
- Yoga Box Ocean Beach
- Yoga Box Pacific Beach