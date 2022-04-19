SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – Three people were jailed Tuesday on felony charges in connection to a stabbing this week in Spring Valley, San Diego County sheriff’s deputies said.

The attack happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 8700 block of Jamacha Boulevard near a fast-food restaurant, sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Hettinger said. The result sent a 32-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and chest.

Deputies say the incident stemmed from an argument that escalated when the three began punching, kicking and stabbing the victim. Further details on the reason for the initial altercation were not disclosed.

All three then fled the area in a vehicle, headed in the direction of state Route 125, Hettinger said.

Deputies searched the area and soon arrested two people based on descriptions provided by witnesses: 19-year-old Cutie Marie Real and a 16-year-old girl not identified by the agency due to her age. The third suspect, 18-year-old Edgar Rolando Gallo, was arrested late Monday after deputies responded to a “suspicious call,” according to Hettinger.

Jail records show Real was booked about 5 a.m. Tuesday into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. Gallo was booked into San Diego Central Jail about a half-hour later. The teen was taken to a local juvenile detention facility.

Real and Gallo are due to be arraigned in court Thursday while next steps for the unnamed teen were not immediately known.

The suspects each face three felony charges for the incident including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.