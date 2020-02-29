3 injured in explosion as heavy fire engulfs LA business

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Three men were injured in an explosion as heavy fire engulfed a business in the industrial district area of downtown Los Angeles Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The blaze was reported about 12 p.m. at 743 Kohler St. and firefighters started a defensive firefighting operation as soon as they arrived at the scene, making sure the flames don’t spread to neighboring structures, according to an LAFD alert.

Two of those injured suffered severe burns and were hospitalized in critical condition. A third person was hospitalized in fair condition.

A total of 140 firefighters responded to what the department called a “Major Emergency fire.” They put out the blaze about an hour later.

“The fire building only sustained serious damage from at least one explosion that occurred prior to LAFD arrival,” the department said.

The structure on fire was described as a 50-feet-by-100-feet, one-story business in a row of commercial structures.

A photo released by the fire department showed flames burning inside a small building with debris littering the ground outside as a firefighters worked. A sign that reads “Radix” could be seen on the building.

Witnesses shared videos of thick smoke billowing over downtown L.A., with one describing hearing a “big boom” then seeing flames.

It’s unclear what triggered the apparent explosion and fire.

No additional injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.