3 hurt in shooting at candlelight vigil

SAN DIEGO — Three people were shot during a candlelight vigil at a Logan Heights park late Tuesday, according to police.

A San Diego Police Department news release said eight gunshots were heard just before 9 p.m. at Memorial Rec. Park on Marcy Avenue. When officers got there, they were told two people were shot but they were unable to find the victims.

SDPD said a 22-year-old man later walked in to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his hand. Police went to the hospital, where the victim was uncooperative with police, the news release said.

Officers found a second victim, a 28-year-old man, near 2200 Ocean View Blvd. with a gunshot wound to his hand and laceration above his eye. A third man came to the hospital with two bullet wounds to the left thigh and one to his right.

Police said the third victim could not give a description of the shooter, saying he turned around and ran when the shots were heard and then was shot from behind.

SDPD asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.