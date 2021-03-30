3 hurt in hit-and-run crash involving tow truck; driver arrested

EL CAJON, Calif. – A tow truck driver was arrested Tuesday following a hit-and-run crash involving another vehicle in front of an East County apartment complex, local authorities said.

According to police, the tow truck carrying two cars was traveling southbound on Jamacha Road when it made a sudden turn into another vehicle. The truck and the other vehicle collided and then the truck crashed into multiple palm trees before stopping in the 200 block of Jamacha Road.

Two adult occupants in the vehicle hit by the truck were transported to local hospitals with significant injuries, a report by El Cajon police Lt. Jeremiah Larson shows.

The driver of the truck fled the area on foot. However, the individual returned to the scene while officers were still there and was arrested, police said. The truck’s driver, who was not identified by authorities, also was taken to the hospital for treatment.

All involved in the crash are expected to survive, according to Larson.

The crash is under investigation. It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.