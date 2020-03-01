3 hurt as van drives into crowd outside Encinitas bar

A man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly driving into a group of people outside a bar in Encinitas.

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder Sunday after he allegedly drove into a group of people on the sidewalk outside a bar with his rental U-Haul van.

Deputies were called to The Saloon Bar in the 500 block of South Coast Highway 101 at 1:19 a.m. after receiving a report of a van that had been driven into several people, according to Sgt. Agustin Rosas of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told deputies that Christian Dwight Davis, 28, had been at the bar and was asked to leave because he was intoxicated. After leaving the bar, Davis got into his van and allegedly drove it on the sidewalk and tried to hit people standing outside the bar, Rosas said.

Davis’ van struck three people, the sergeant said, and one of the victims was taken to Palomar Medical Center with serious injuries. The other two victims were taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, also suffering from serious injuries, Rosas said.

Two people received minor injuries when they detained Davis at the scene before deputies arrived, Rosas said. They were taken to Scripps Encinitas Hospital for treatment.

Davis was taken to the Vista Detention Facility. He faces four felony charges, three of attempted first degree murder and one of attempted escape with force, according to inmate booking records. He is scheduled to be arranged on Tuesday.