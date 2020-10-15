3 East County students robbed at gunpoint on roadside near campus

LA MESA (CNS) – A pair of young thieves, one armed with a handgun, robbed three Grossmont High School students Wednesday on a roadside near the campus.

The victims were walking in front of a gas station in the 9600 block of Murray Drive in La Mesa about 12:45 p.m. when the robbers drove up in a blue Nissan Sentra, according to police.

After pulling to a stop in a driveway, the driver got out of the car and demanded money from the students while a second youth sitting in the front passenger seat pointed a gun at them, Sgt. Dan Herrin said.

After stealing cash from two of the victims, the thieves drove off to the west.

The students described the robbers as Latinos in their mid-to late teens. The victims told police the driver had a mustache and “groomed” eyebrows, and his armed cohort had wavy black hair with light-colored tips and was wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt.

There appeared to be at least one other passenger the car with them, Herrin said.

Two safety-related incidents occurred off campus near Grossmont High School about an hour after the school day ended this afternoon.



The principal's letter to families is available here: https://t.co/9hDvL3BPjr pic.twitter.com/HlpqOdarPX — Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) October 14, 2020