3 drivers arrested at Escondido DUI checkpoint

ESCONDIDO (CNS) –  Three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a checkpoint, police said Sunday.

The arrests came during a DUI checkpoint held at Centre City Parkway and Decatur Way from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, said Lt. Kevin Toth of the Escondido Police Department.

Of the 907 vehicles that were contacted at the checkpoint, 31 drivers were cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle or with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, the lieutenant said.

Another checkpoint was scheduled for sometime in June, Toth said.

