3 dead in high-speed crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Three people were killed in a solo vehicle crash in the Sorrento Valley area Friday night and the driver was hospitalized with severe burns, authorities said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 9900 block of Camino Santa Fe, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined an 18-year-old woman driving her Chevy pickup southbound on Camino Santa Fe at a high rate of speed lost control of the truck, which began spinning, jumped the center island and struck a pine tree, Martinez said.

Three passengers in the vehicle, all ages 18 to 20, died at the scene and the driver survived the crash with third- and fourth-degree burns, Martinez said.

Alcohol was not suspected as a factor in the crash.

The names of the victims were not disclosed.