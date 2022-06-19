SAN DIEGO -Three people were rescued from cliffs Sunday in separate incidents at Torrey Pines State Park, authorities said.

The first incident happened around 2 p.m. when officials responded to a 40-year-old man, believed to be intoxicated, hanging from the cliff off of Citizens Trail, according to Bryan Clark from San Diego Lifeguards. Rescuers were able to save the man without helicopter assistance.

The man was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries, officials said.

Just a few hours late, officials received a call around 4 p.m. reporting that a man was calling for help as he hung from a ledge near where gliders take off from the park.

The man had made his way down to a ledge of the cliff for unknown reasons and then was unable to climb back up or go down safely. San Diego Lifeguards set up ropes to rescue the man, but eventually, the San Diego Fire Department’s helicopter was called to the scene to assist.

SDFD was able to grab the man and take him back up to the top of the cliff where he was examined for injuries. That man was uninjured, Clark said.

The third rescue took place on Citizens Trail when a man requested medical aid roughly halfway up the path. Clark told FOX 5 that the man began feeling dizzy while hiking up the trail and was walked back down to the beach where lifeguards checked his vital signs and then drove him up to the street.

Officials believe this man was dehydrated at the time of his dizzy spell.

The San Diego Lifeguards urge all who are planning to hike any trails or hit the beach to drink plenty of water before, during, and after the trip.