3 burglary suspects arrested due to citizen’s tip in Chula Vista: police

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A citizen’s tip led to the arrests of three burglary suspects at a residence in Chula Vista, police said Saturday.

On Friday, the citizen reported seeing a suspicious vehicle, a maroon Infinity sedan, parked in front of a residence in the 1500 block of Yanonali Avenue, according to Lt. Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department.

“The citizen believed several subjects were breaking into a residence and directed officers to their location,” Peak said. “When officers arrived on scene, they detained three subjects who were attempting to flee from the residence.”

Officers recognized the suspects matched the description of a robbery that took place earlier in the week, the lieutenant said. A juvenile was robbed Wednesday of his backpack while walking near Otay Ranch High School, he said.

“The juvenile victim had been followed by several subjects in a maroon Infinity sedan,” Peak said.

A short time later, he was approached by the suspects from the vehicle who demanded his backpack. The victim gave the suspects his backpack. He was uninjured.

At the residence, approximately $60,000 of the homeowner’s property was missing including televisions, clothing, jewelry, and other miscellaneous items, Peak said. The property remains missing and investigators were still trying to recover it.

“It is believed the suspects took these items earlier from the residence and came back to steal additional property when located by officers,” he said.

During the investigation, officers determined the suspects allegedly robbed the juvenile’s backpack and were able to return the stolen property to the victim.

Suspects Lavell Moore and Deaveon Bates, both 18, were booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary and robbery. Emma Mcelroy, 18, was booked into Las Colinas Detention Center on suspicion of residential burglary.

The incidents were being investigated by the Chula Vista Police Property Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents was asked to contact police at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.