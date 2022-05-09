SAN DIEGO – Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal catalytic converters in San Marcos, authorities said.

On Monday, officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department San Marcos Statement shared that they had arrested two men and one woman on Wednesday in the 700 block of Lupine Drive and had recovered four catalytic converters from the individuals.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, San Marcos deputies also said that the suspects arrested are believed to be connected with several other thefts from last week.

Officials say that catalytic converter thefts are still on the rise and ask that anyone who sees suspicious activity reach out to San Diego County officials at 858-565-5200.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.