3 arrested in murder of 64-year-old San Diego man

SAN DIEGO — Three people are facing charges in connection with the murder of a 64-year-old in Barrio Logan, police said Friday.

Angel Olea, 21, Andrew Juanillo, 23, and Irving Torres, 20, are suspected in the July 22 killing of Arturo Reyes.

Police got a call at 3:18 a.m. about a man who was hurt near 1700 National Avenue. They found the man, later identified as Reyes, on the sidewalk with trauma to his upper body. Reyes died at the hospital despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department said Friday that Olea and Juanillo were already in custody on other charges when the new murder charge was brought against them on Sept. 2. Torres was arrested that same afternoon, according to police.

SDPD did not reveal what led them to suspect the trio in the murder. All three are expected to face murder and gang-related charges, according to police.