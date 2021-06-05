3 arrested in connection with shooting in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Three people were arrested in connection with a shooting in downtown San Diego early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near A street and Ninth avenue around 6:10 a.m., according to San Diego Police. Witnesses told police they saw the suspects drive away in a BMW.

A short time later an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ car and tried to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop. During the chase the suspects threw two handguns out of the car, authorities said.

Police finally stopped the car at 36th Street and Logan Avenue, according to police. Two men and a woman who were in the car were tested for gun shot residue on their hands, and were taken into custody.

About 40 minutes later officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the intersection of Convoy Drive and Copley Park Place, according to police. Authorities believe the victim is connected to the downtown shooting.