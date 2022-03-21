SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Three people were arrested Friday evening at a DUI checkpoint screening in San Marcos, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to Sgt. Chuck Morreale with the San Marcos Station Traffic Division, the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint was carried out in the 100 block of West Mission Road.

Throughout the event, a total of 288 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. Of the nearly 300 cars to head through, 232 were sent into the primary screening area and 33 were sent to secondary screening. Six drivers were eventually screened for driving under the influence and three were arrested.

Officials say that 17 citations were issued for license offenses, including unlicensed driving and driving with a suspended or expired permit.

“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads,” said Sgt. Morreale in a press release.

Friday’s checkpoint was grant-funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety and was operated by deputies from multiple stations in the San Diego area.