3 arrested at DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three people were nabbed at a DUI/license checkpoint early Friday in San Diego.

The checkpoint ran between 11:30 p.m. Thursday and 1:55 a.m. Friday at 2600 Ingraham St., San Diego police reported.

A total of 196 vehicles were screened and 13 drivers were evaluated, police said. Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. A third was cited and arrested for operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Two vehicles were impounded at the scene, police reported.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.