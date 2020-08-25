Officer hit with cane, 3 arrested as San Diego police clash with protesters: SDPD

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was arrested for allegedly hitting an officer with a cane Monday evening during a San Diego protest in response to the Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting of an unarmed black man in the back.

About 50 protesters gathered at the San Diego Police Department headquarters to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers warned protesters not to block the entrance and exit driveways, and when officers “moved forward to clear” the area, “an officer was hit in the head with a cane,” said police, who also claim some officers were punched.

The man was arrested for suspicion of assault on an officer. Police also arrested two other people for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers, according to police.

