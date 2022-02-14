3 arrested after $16K of items stolen from Victoria’s Secret stores

SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested three people suspected of stealing more than $16,000 in merchandise from Victoria’s Secret stores in San Diego County as part of a suspected organized retail theft ring.

The three Bay Area residents rented a car Thursday evening and drove south to National City, California Highway Patrol Border Division said in a news release. The suspects were then spotted at Mission Valley Mall, Plaza Bonita Mall, UTC Mall, Carlsbad Premium Outlets and Carlsbad Forum Mall over the span of a few hours, according to CHP. The suspects were seen stealing from two Victoria’s Secret stores, and during those thefts, got away with 329 items worth more than $16,000, CHP said.

A San Diego County-wide “be-on-the-lookout” alert was broadcast and soon after, Carlsbad police officers located the suspect vehicle near a mall in the North County city. Officers stopped the vehicle on Interstate 5 and found all of the stolen merchandise inside, CHP said.

Authorities recovered 329 items stolen from two Victoria’s Secret stores in San Diego County. (Credit: California Highway Patrol)

Officers then arrested Shyonie Myshae Davis, 20, of San Francisco, Ahjanae Latania Anetta Woods, 21, of Antioch and Wessaun Leetay Johnson, 18, of Antioch. They were booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of organized retail crime.

The arrests come after an investigator from L Brands, which serves stores including Victoria’s Secret and Pink, “identified an organized theft crew who repeatedly victimized their stores throughout the west coast” and reported the thefts to several law enforcement agencies, CHP said. The ring is suspected of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of products across several states.

Anyone with information about organized retail thefts was encouraged to report it to CHP.