3 armed men rob Linda Vista liquor store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Three armed men held up a liquor store in the Linda Vista neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The robbery was reported at 11:38 p.m. Saturday at Linda Liquor, 6950 1/2 Linda Vista Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The three suspects pointed guns at the store employee and demanded money, Heims said.

The suspects took money from the registers and the employee, then fled the store, he said.

They were described as two Black men and one white or Hispanic man, all in their mid-20s and wearing hoodies with face masks, Heims said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.