SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three American sailors who officials say were last heard from on April 4 off the coast of Mexico.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard a 44-foot Lafitte sailing vessel named Ocean Bound that reportedly left Mazatlán en route to San Diego, the coast guard stated in a news release.

Officials say the sailors planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions and to report in before continuing on to San Diego, but there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report of their location.

According to the coast guard, urgent marine broadcasts have been issued over radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing vessel and the sailors.

Additionally, search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, but there have been no reported sightings of the vessel at this time, officials said.

The Mexican Navy is assisting the coast guard in search and rescue efforts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the sailors or the Ocean Bound sailing vessel is encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Coordination Center at 510-437-3701.

