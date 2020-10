Firefighters worked to get control of a 3-acre fire in Lakeside Saturday. Photo: ALERTWildfire SDGE Camera

LAKESIDE, Calif. — Firefighters have stopped the forward rate of spread on a fire that grew to 5 acres in Lakeside Saturday.

Cal Fire said it was burning near Cordial Road and Avenida Del Charro with a moderate rate of spread. The agency said on Twitter that the fire was threatening structures.

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread by 4:30 p.m.

#CordialFire in Lakeside [update] Forward rate of spread on the Cordial Fire has been stopped; 4-5 acres. — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 17, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with cooperators of a vegetation fire near Cordial Road and Avenida Del Charro in Lakeside. Fire is 3 acres, moderate rate of spread with structure threat. #CordialFire pic.twitter.com/44oVfOSdZM — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 17, 2020

#CordialFire A vegetation fire has started in #Lakeside and is now 3-5 acres in heavy brush with a moderate rate of spread, potential for 500+ acres. Structures are threatened at this time. Aircraft assigned:

AA330

Tanker 70

Tanker 71

Copter 10

Copter 12 pic.twitter.com/yvEGopj3Ka — SoCal Air Operations (@SocalAirOps) October 17, 2020