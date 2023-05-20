A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the Palomar Observatory on Saturday, May 20, 2023. (USGS)

SAN DIEGO — An earthquake shook part of San Diego County on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 3.6-magnitude quake struck near the Palomar Observatory at 1:18 a.m., USGS data shows. This area is part of the Palomar Mountain range.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 8 miles, sending light shockwaves that could be felt for miles, according to USGS.

The USGS intensity map shows areas as south as Lemon Grove and as as north as San Bernardino County felt the quake.

This quake follows a series of small earthquakes that rattled the eastern San Diego region on the last weekend of April. These earthquakes are part of what scientists call a “swarm,” which is a series of dozens of smaller earthquakes within a span of a couple days up to several weeks.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.