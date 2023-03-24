SAN DIEGO — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Borrego Springs in San Diego County on Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS reported the quake hit at 6:45 a.m., with a depth of about 7.5 miles. It reportedly occurred in Anza Borrego State Park.

According to “Did You Feel It?” responses on the USGS website, trembles from the quake were felt as far south as Chula Vista, as east as Indio and as west as Carlsbad.

Here’s a look at the USGS Community Internet Intensity Map as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

(USGS data map)

There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.