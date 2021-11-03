$3.4B San Diego airport terminal project now underway

A rendering of the proposed Terminal 1 replacement project at the San Diego International Airport. Construction on the new terminal could begin as early as November 2021 pending authorization from the FAA’s National Environmental Policy Act process. (Photo courtesy of the San Diego International Airport)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After nearly a decade of planning, work has started at San Diego International Airport on a $3.4 billion project that will eventually replace the 1960s-era Terminal 1 and build a new airport access road.

The project got underway this week after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a federal environmental impact analysis, the Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.

Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities.

The new terminal will have 30 gates, improved food and retail concessions and a baggage system capable of handling 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods.

Nineteen gates are expected to open in mid-2025. The old terminal will then be demolished and the remaining 11 gates should be finished by 2027.

The airport’s Terminal 2 previously underwent a $1 billion redevelopment.