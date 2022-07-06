SAN DIEGO — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck Wednesday near the unincorporated community of Ocotillo Wells, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake occurred around 6:30 p.m. at a depth of about 5.8 miles, according to USGS. It reportedly was felt in the southeastern portion of San Diego County.

Some took to social media to react to the earthquake.

“Nope. Didn’t feel it,” Eric S Siegel commented on FOX 5’s Facebook post.

One Twitter user said they “sure felt that” and that it was a “powerful punch for a 3.4.”

“Very loud and bouncy waves…very quick,” @iWestSide24 tweeted.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.