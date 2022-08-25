SAN DIEGO — An early morning earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 was reported Thursday near Borrego Springs, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 12:32 a.m., roughly 4 miles north-northeast of Borrego Springs, with a depth of about 6.5 miles.

The USGS intensity map shows some weak to light shaking could be felt in several areas of San Diego County from Fallbrook in the north, to Ramona in the east, all the way to the City of San Diego.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

Borrego Springs is located in the northeastern reaches of San Diego County, towards the Salton Sea, near Imperial County.

There have been no other reported earthquakes or aftershocks in the San Diego area as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday.