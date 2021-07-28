2nd suspect jailed in fatal Spring Valley shooting

A July 12, 2021 screenshot shows police in Spring Valley as they investigate a shooting. (Sideo.TV)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A second suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with a shooting that fatally wounded a 42-year-old man in Spring Valley two weeks ago.

Isak Alexis Espino, 25, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the death of Dante Lopez of San Diego, according to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to a report of gunfire at about 11:15 p.m. on July 11 found Lopez mortally wounded in the 1000 block of Elkelton Boulevard, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Paramedics took the victim to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Four days later, 20-year-old George Gomez III of San Diego was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in the case.

Officials have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying.

