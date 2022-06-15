SAN DIEGO — A second arrest was made in a 2021 homicide case of a woman who was found dead in her car near a San Diego park, police said.

Michael Cunningham, 20, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murdering 44-year-old Tamara Shellum, Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a press release Wednesday. Cunningham was booked by detectives for one count of murder after already being in custody at San Diego County Jail on unrelated crimes.

On May 9, 2021, San Diego firefighters were at the entrance of Emerald Hills Neighborhood Park, when they were contacted by a man requesting a welfare check from a woman in a car at 5600 Bethune Court, according to police.

As the fire crew approached her vehicle, they found apparent bullet holes in the windshield and Shellum unresponsive, Sharki said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One previous arrest of 21-year-old Kenneth Earl Brooks was made on May 26, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.