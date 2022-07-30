SAN DIEGO – San Diegans gathered at Liberty Station Saturday afternoon to celebrate the second annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival.

The event, held at NTC Park, recognized the Philippines’ independence from the United States on July 4, 1946. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the occasion, enjoying food, fun, and dancing, including a modern take on the Tinikling dance – a traditional dance from the Philippines- performed by students from Mira Mesa High School.

U.S. Rep. Sara Jacobs (CA-53) was in attendance Saturday, taking part in the celebrations at Liberty Station.

“So great to be at the 2nd Annual Filipino American Friendship Festival and to celebrate our vibrant local Filipino community. Good company, amazing performances, and delicious food,” Rep. Jacobs tweeted.

The event also celebrated the United States Navy’s recent announcement to name one of its future ships the USS Telesforo Trinidad, the Filipino-American sailor who rescued two shipmates during an explosion on the USS San Diego in 1915.

“Pacific Islanders, Asian-Americans are underrepresented right now in the Navy for commemorations like this. So I think it’s about time and it’s actually really well due for our Filipino community here in San Diego,” said Telesforo’s grandson, Pope, in June.

