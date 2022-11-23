Four Scratchers winners won a total $24 million just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, said the California Lottery. (Adobe Stock Photo)

EL CAJON, Calif. — There’s a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratchers ticket in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.

Melanie Johnson won $2 million while playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket from Shinar Pizza Market, which is located on 340 East Bradley Avenue in El Cajon. She joined three other lucky people in the state who also took home major winnings.

One person won $1 million playing a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket they picked up at a Circle K in Riverside, another person won a whopping $20 million playing a Set For Life! Millionaire Edition Scratchers purchased at Village Wine and Spirits in Lake Forest, and a third winner took home a $1 million playing a California Dreamin’ Scratchers ticket purchased at a Sinclair station in Los Banos, said the California Lottery.

Cumulatively, these four winners won a total $24 million just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.