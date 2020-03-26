297 coronavirus cases now confirmed in San Diego County

This chart provided by San Diego County health officials shows the number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County as of March 25, 2020.

SAN DIEGO — The number of coronavirus cases in San Diego County rose to 297 on Wednesday, according to county health officials.

The number of confirmed cases, which increased from 242 on Tuesday, includes 277 county residents and 20 non-county residents, health officials said.

Of the 277 county residents who have tested positive, 11 are 80 years of age or older. Health officials on Tuesday said two patients are infants, marking the county’s first confirmed cases in children under the age of 10.

Two San Diego County residents have died from coronavirus so far. The first death was confirmed Sunday and the second death was confirmed Tuesday. Both patients were in their 70s at the time of their deaths, according to local health officials.



