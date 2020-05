SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday publicly identified a 29-year-old man killed this week in a solo car crash on state Route 163 in Hillcrest.

Harpreet Saini of San Diego was heading north when he lost control of his Toyota Prius for unknown reasons just south of Washington Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sedan struck a center wall and overturned. Saini, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.