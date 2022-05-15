SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in National City, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:41 p.m. when officers were dispatched to U Avenue for reports of a shooting with at least one victim. Upon arrival, officials located a man, now identified as Caleb Darryl Stacy of San Diego, with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS officials on scene provided first aid to Stacy before he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

At this time, officials with the National City Police Department say that no suspect information is available and that the matter remains under investigation by detectives.

NCPD detectives are asking that anyone who may have information on this incident reach out to investigators at 619-336-4457. Anonymous tips can be made my calling San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.