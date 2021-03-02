29-year-old jailed after shootout with officer near Convention Center

SAN DIEGO – A 29-year-old man is behind bars this week after allegedly opening fire on a police officer during a traffic stop in front of the San Diego Convention Center in an incident captured by FOX 5 cameras.

The events that led to the shootout began at about 7 p.m. Monday, when the San Diego Harbor Police officer saw a motorist in a black Honda Accord run a red light at First Avenue and Harbor Drive, Lt. Andra Brown said. Police followed the driver and pulled him over four blocks to the south, Brown said.

Suspecting that the motorist might be intoxicated, the officer asked him to step out of his car for a sobriety evaluation.

The driver complied, but immediately pulled a gun and opened fire on the officer, who responded by returning fire, then retreated and took cover behind his cruiser. A short time later, the assailant came out with his hands up and was taken into custody.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the arrestee or the officer, who has been with the Harbor Police Department for about three years. Neither were injured in the exchange.

The stray round hit a pedestrian in the buttocks during the exchange of gunfire alongside San Diego Bay, but he happened to have an eyeglasses case in his back pocket that kept the slug from breaking his skin, police said.

Though apparently unscathed by the near miss, the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

The SDPD Homicide Unit was called in to investigate the case, which is standard procedure in all instances of law enforcement shootings in the city, whether or not they result in a fatality.