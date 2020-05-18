$28M lottery ticket sold in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A lottery player who purchased a ticket in National City has won $28 million, California Lottery announced Monday.

The SuperLotto Plus ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in the 1600 block of East 18th Street. The ticket matched all six winning numbers from Saturday night’s draw: 03-09-23-27-35, Mega number 16.

The winner has not yet claimed his or her prize.

The store’s franchisee, Paul Morrow, says he still isn’t sure what he’ll do with his bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“Selling Lottery products absolutely helps business, no doubt about it,” he told California Lottery.