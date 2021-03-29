27 teens seeking asylum test positive for COVID-19 at convention center

SAN DIEGO — More than two dozen unaccompanied minors staying at the San Diego Convention Center tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving this weekend.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services confirmed to FOX 5 that 27 cases have been identified at the new migrant shelter. HHS Acting Regional Director Bonnie Preston said the cases stemmed from a Border Patrol facility in Texas, where the girls were before transfer to San Diego.

Up to 500 girls ages 13-17 got to the convention center this weekend after flying on three charter flights from Texas. An additional 250 teens were expected to arrive on Monday.

Local nonprofit SBCS is the lead in providing services for the unaccompanied minors at the convention center. Nonprofit leaders said the girls were tested for COVID-19 before arriving and will be tested every three days.

The children are being sent to San Diego from overcrowded border detention facilities, where kids are not supposed to be held for more than 72 hours. Preston said the girls who tested positive are being sheltered away from the rest of the migrant girls under COVID-19 protocol.