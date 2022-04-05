SAN DIEGO – A 26-year-old man who escaped from law enforcement custody while at a hospital in La Mesa has been located and re-arrested, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Javier Perez was originally arrested on March 29 on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm and child endangerment. While inside the El Cajon Courthouse on Monday, April 4, the man suffered a medical emergency, prompting the 26-year-old to be transported to Sharp Grossmont Hospital for evaluation.

While on a bathroom break around 6:30 p.m., the man attempted to run from the sheriff’s deputy guarding him, jumping from the second story of a parking garage and exiting the hospital’s grounds, the sheriff’s department said.

The La Mesa Police Department was called in to the search and the sheriff’s helicopter was used to locate the man, who was later found hiding in a creek near the hospital around 7 p.m.

Perez was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for pain and now faces new charges for his attempt to flee.