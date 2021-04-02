26-year-old Poway man killed in crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Friday publicly identified a 26-year-old man who was killed in a predawn solo car crash in Poway.

Christopher Kusunoki of Poway was headed south on Twin Peaks Road early Wednesday morning when he lost control of his 2010 Honda Civic near Pomerado Road for unknown reasons, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle veered off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree and an electrical box, fatally injuring Kusunoki.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a passing motorist came upon the scene of the accident and made an emergency call. Paramedics pronounced Kusunoki dead at the site of the wreck, sheriff’s Sgt. David Toner said.

It was unclear exactly when the fatal crash occurred, according to the medical examiner.

