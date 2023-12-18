SAN DIEGO — The San Diego’s Neighborhood Market Association, a collective of small business owners, is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to more arrests in the recent rash of armed robberies hitting mostly small convenience stores, many attached to gas stations throughout the county.

“I really want to encourage the public that if they information that will help us bring additional suspects into custody, please don’t hesitate to call,” said San Diego Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Paul Connelly.

SDPD confirms there have been several robberies in December. Three teenagers were arrested Friday after a traffic stop and charged in six of the armed robberies and an attack on a Fed-Ex driver.

Officers also confiscated a ghost gun and AR-15 rifle. Law enforcement believe there may be more suspects.

“These attacks were especially troubling because of the weapons seized by police at the time of arrest. Three teenagers were able to arm themselves with an AR-15 and at least one ghost gun.” said City Attorney Mara Elliot, adding “we clearly have more work to do.”

The Neighborhood Market Association has worked closely with law enforcement to try and solve these crimes and believe offering a reward is the most expedient way to get the public to help, especially given that the three in custody are so young — a trend San Diego County Sheriff Kelley Martinez says is growing.

“We are having a lot of youth involved in crimes recently and there are a lot of guns out on the streets.”

In the meantime and until all suspect are brought to justice, the small businesses are taking extra precautions, because while the amount of cash is not that great, the cost of the damage is significant.