SAN DIEGO — Police were investigating after a 25-year-old woman was found dead Monday inside a hotel room in the Mission Valley East area, authorities said.

A call was reported to police around 12:40 p.m. about the deceased female who was discovered by hotel employees in her room after she failed to check out, San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki stated in a press release Tuesday. The scene was in the 600 block of Camino Del Rio South.

The victim is a Dallas, Texas native who has been identified but police will not release her name at this time.

No fatal traumatic injuries were noted by the county medical examiner as the cause of death is still under investigation. Police do not believe the death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.