Police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old woman who went missing in City Heights.

Christian Kellogg, labeled as “at risk” due to medical concerns, was last seen walking around 10 p.m. on 5300 University Avenue towards 54th Street in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood, Chief of Police David Nisleit stated in a release.

Kellogg is described as five foot ten and 100 pounds with hair styled in a short afro and shaved sides, authorities said. She was dressed in a blue jumper, black tennis shoes and a small leopard print back pack before going missing.

If anyone has information related to Kellogg’s whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000 and reference Case #22-500650.