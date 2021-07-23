24-year-old Oceanside woman suspected in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death

An undated photo shows Jackson Williams, a bicyclist who was killed in an Oceanside hit-and-run on July 15. (Dafne Ruiz)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Oceanside last week.

Oceanside police got multiple calls about the July 15 crash at Oceanside Boulevard and Interstate 5. When they got to the area at 11:30 p.m., officers found a bicyclist unresponsive in the road. The victim was identified by his girlfriend as 27-year-old Jackson Williams.

Police said at the time that witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car flee the area.

Hi everyone, my boyfriend was killed Thursday night by a hit and run on Oceanside Blvd. If anyone has any information please reach out. It seems it was a 2014-2016Nissan Versa hatchback. Please share and help us find the person. Here’s some of my favorite photos of Jackson ♥️ pic.twitter.com/sStZieHil0 — d (@_qyurryus__) July 17, 2021

Officers said Friday that Bailey Tennery, 24, was arrested at her Oceanside home on suspicion of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death. Police also recovered her 2014 Black Nissan Versa Note and Tennery was being held on $150,000 bail, authorities said.

The crash in Oceanside was one of two fatal crashes involving bicyclists over the course of a week. A man is suspected of driving under the influence of methamphetamine in a crash that killed SDSU’s Director of Facilities Planning as she biked through Balboa Park Tuesday.

Adam David Milavetz, 38, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include murder.