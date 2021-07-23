24-year-old Oceanside woman suspected in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death

An undated photo shows Jackson Williams, a bicyclist who was killed in an Oceanside hit-and-run on July 15. (Dafne Ruiz)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old Friday in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Oceanside last week.

Oceanside police got multiple calls about the July 15 crash at Oceanside Boulevard and Interstate 5. When they got to the area at 11:30 p.m., officers found a bicyclist unresponsive in the road. The victim was identified by his girlfriend as 27-year-old Jackson Williams.

Police said at the time that witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car flee the area.

Officers said Friday that Bailey Tennery, 24, was arrested at her Oceanside home on suspicion of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death. Police also recovered her 2014 Black Nissan Versa Note and Tennery was being held on $150,000 bail, authorities said.

The crash in Oceanside was one of two fatal crashes involving bicyclists over the course of a week. A man is suspected of driving under the influence of methamphetamine in a crash that killed SDSU’s Director of Facilities Planning as she biked through Balboa Park Tuesday.

Adam David Milavetz, 38, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

