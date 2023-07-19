Over 20 chickens rescued from a Vista home are now available for adoption. (Credit: San Diego Humane Society)

SAN DIEGO — Cher, Britney and Shakira are among 24 chickens waiting to be adopted after being rescued from a home in Vista due inhumane living conditions.

The birds were rescued by San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement on July 12, 2023 after they received a call for assistance from first responders saying the owner needed to be hospitalized.

According to officials with the SD Humane Society, officers decided to immediately impound the chickens due to heat and poor sanitation. The birds were taken to the organization’s Oceanside Campus for triage and care.

The birds were cleaned, fed and hydrated before being moved to the SD Humane Society’s Escondido Campus, where chickens and other livestock animals are available for adoption.

Some of the chickens have been named after famous singers, such as Cher, Britney and Shakira, as well as movie characters like Thelma and Louise.

Adoption fees for chickens, hens and roosters are $30. The SD Humane Society says before adopting a chicken, it’s important to check your local city municipal code for compliance.

Walk-in adoptions for the chickens at the Escondido campus are open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The location is 3500 Burnet Dr.

Visit sdhumane.org/adopt to view other animals available for adoption at this facility as well as SD Human Society’s other campuses in Oceanside, El Cajon and San Diego.