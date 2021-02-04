23-year-old shot after possible road rage fight

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A 23-year-old was shot Wednesday night outside a strip mall in Lemon Grove, authorities said.

The shooting happened near Broadway and Federal Boulevard. The victim was shot twice in the legs, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Witnesses told FOX 5 they saw two men fighting in the parking lot near Subway and Wingstop restaurants. Deputies said the fight may have started as a result of road rage.

Witnesses say they heard at least five shots fired.

Deputies did not have a description of the shooter, but say the gunman may have driven away in a black Ford Mustang.