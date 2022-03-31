SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Coast Guard Thursday seized more than $223 million worth of cocaine and marijuana in international waters, which were then offloaded in San Diego.

The drug seizures was a team effort between three Coast Guard crews: Coast Guard Cutter Kimball, Coast Guard Cutter Legare, Coast Guard Cutter Spencer and one Canadian ship, Her Majesty Canadian Ship Yellowknife.

“These drugs were seized in international waters off the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and represent eight interdictions of suspected drug smuggling vessels between February and March of 2022,” said U.S Coast Guards Public Affairs Officer.

“To all who are involved, in the dangerous and illegal drug trafficking business, you cannot hide your crimes on the high seas,” said Randy Grossman, U.S District Attorney for the Southern California Region.

“Whether you are a kingpin or a crew member, you are on our radar, and it is just a matter of time before you are caught and brought to justice.”

According to Grossman, the seizures are important to prosecute those involved in smuggling illegal drugs into the U.S.

Grossman attributed a recent drug seizure by a Coast Guard crew which was able to help them indict a Guatemalan kingpin.

“Illicit drugs cost our country nearly $100 billion every year in crime, health, safety and lost productivity,” Pacific Area Commander Michael McAllister said.

Thursday’s seizure was the first drug-offload for San Diego this year, according to Coast Guard Affairs. The offload was medium size compared to other years.

The drugs were handed off to the DEA to be processed and destroyed.