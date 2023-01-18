SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old woman was shot in the Emerald Hills neighborhood on Tuesday evening, said the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities say five male suspects were seen firing shots towards 1000 Pyramid Street around 8:45 p.m., while running southbound from the area.

During the gunfire, a female victim was struck in the stomach and transported to the hospital

with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects are still at large. Authorities have not provided descriptions at this time.

Police say Southeastern Detectives will be investigating the shooting. Anyone with information related to the above incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.