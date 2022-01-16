22-year-old woman killed in stabbing at local park

SAN DIEGO — A young woman was stabbed to death at a San Diego park overnight, and authorities were still piecing together what led up to her killing Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old was attacked around 2:30 a.m. at South Creek Park in Sabre Springs, a community on the northeast side of the city that borders Poway, according to San Diego Police Department.

Dispatchers got two calls about an injured woman at the park, and when officers arrived, they found her with a stab wound to the torso. She was treated at the scene and then rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m.

Investigators said the details surrounding the stabbing were hazy. Detectives learned that the woman arrived at the park with a group of friends and approached another group of people who were already there. “After a brief encounter,” the woman came back to her friends and told them she had been stabbed, police said.

Why the woman went to meet the other group, and anything else about what led up to the stabbing, remained unclear. There was no detailed description of a suspect in the case, only word of a man who drove away from the area shortly after the attack.

Anyone with information was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.